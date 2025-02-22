Car parks at railway stations across Chorley could be extended as part of plans to boost train travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additional bike parking and new cycle paths connecting to the borough’s boarding points might also be on the cards.

They are amongst a series of potential improvements for stations including Chorley, Buckshaw Parkway, Euxton Balshaw Lane, Croston and Adlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrades are dependent on funding - and confirmation of their feasibility - but they have been floated as ideas ahead of work by Lancashire County Council and Chorley Council to analyse residents’ travel patterns and current and future levels of demand for rail travel.

Councillors want to make train travel more sustainable and accessible

The three-month study will then be considered by councillors as part of attempts to increase rail connectivity between Chorley and Preston and Manchester to meet the needs of the local economy.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: “Having a transport network which is easy to access and ensures people can get to where they want to go is very important to us as a council. We also want to make sure these routes are sustainable for our future.

“As one of Lancashire's newest and busiest rail stations, Buckshaw Parkway is a great example of how modern and well-planned infrastructure allows more people to access the network and support sustainable development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main station in Chorley town centre is amongst several across the borough that could be in line for improvements

“We want to support all modes of travel and encourage those who can leave their car at home and use public transport, walk or cycle, to do so. However, for those who opt to drive and park, we want to enable that in a safe and sustainable manner.

“We are looking at similar opportunities across the whole network as we know it is a key way to unlock growth and improve accessibility for people in Lancashire,” explained County Coun Riggott, who is also County Hall’s lead for developing a Local Transport Plan.

Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley added: “We’re pleased to be working with partners so that studies can be carried out to help inform future plans, which could lead to potential future improvements to facilities at some railway stations in the borough, as well as improved connectivity and sustainability.

“We need to ensure that any future changes work for Chorley residents and those who visit the borough, so it becomes a convenient way to travel to encourage more sustainable travel for the future.”