These Lancashire railway stations could get major overhauls to make train travel more tempting

By Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 03:04 BST

Car parks at railway stations across Chorley could be extended as part of plans to boost train travel.

Additional bike parking and new cycle paths connecting to the borough’s boarding points might also be on the cards.

They are amongst a series of potential improvements for stations including Chorley, Buckshaw Parkway, Euxton Balshaw Lane, Croston and Adlington.

The upgrades are dependent on funding - and confirmation of their feasibility - but they have been floated as ideas ahead of work by Lancashire County Council and Chorley Council to analyse residents’ travel patterns and current and future levels of demand for rail travel.

Councillors want to make train travel more sustainable and accessible
Councillors want to make train travel more sustainable and accessible

The three-month study will then be considered by councillors as part of attempts to increase rail connectivity between Chorley and Preston and Manchester to meet the needs of the local economy.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: “Having a transport network which is easy to access and ensures people can get to where they want to go is very important to us as a council. We also want to make sure these routes are sustainable for our future.

“As one of Lancashire's newest and busiest rail stations, Buckshaw Parkway is a great example of how modern and well-planned infrastructure allows more people to access the network and support sustainable development.

The main station in Chorley town centre is amongst several across the borough that could be in line for improvements
The main station in Chorley town centre is amongst several across the borough that could be in line for improvements

“We want to support all modes of travel and encourage those who can leave their car at home and use public transport, walk or cycle, to do so. However, for those who opt to drive and park, we want to enable that in a safe and sustainable manner.

“We are looking at similar opportunities across the whole network as we know it is a key way to unlock growth and improve accessibility for people in Lancashire,” explained County Coun Riggott, who is also County Hall’s lead for developing a Local Transport Plan.

Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley added: “We’re pleased to be working with partners so that studies can be carried out to help inform future plans, which could lead to potential future improvements to facilities at some railway stations in the borough, as well as improved connectivity and sustainability.

“We need to ensure that any future changes work for Chorley residents and those who visit the borough, so it becomes a convenient way to travel to encourage more sustainable travel for the future.”

