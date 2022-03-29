These are the 9 vehicles stopped by Lancashire Road Police in and around Preston since Saturday

Since Saturday, Lancashire Road Police have tweeted about nine vehicles from in and around Preston that they have had to stop for various reasons.
Crimes included being caught driving with drugs in their system, driving without insurance, driving without wearing a seat belt or driving cloned vehicles.
Punishments then ranged from getting a ticket, to the confiscation of their cars and even to arrests.
Take a look at where and why these vehicles were stopped below:
1. Preston
This BMW was sighted driving erratically on Garstang Road in Preston. When stopped, he driver smelt strongly of cannabis and failed a roadside drug wipe. Driver arrested.
2. Coppul
Driver of this vehicle in Coppull yesterday had no insurance.
Vehicle seized.
3. Leyland
This vehicle stopped in Leyland after driver contravened a red Traffic light. Driver had borrowed the car and wasn’t insured. Vehicle seized and driver reported.
This VW Golf was stopped on New Hall Lane, Preston on Saturday. The driver admitted to having smoked cannabis the day before but thought they were fine to drive the day after, but they were wrong. Driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.
