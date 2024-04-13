The reason a new bus stop is being installed in Preston city centre - and where it will be

The hatched area marks where the new bus stop will be located on Lancaster Road (image: Google)

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to establish the additional drop-off and pick-up point – complete with shelter – on Lancaster Road, just north of Tenterfield Street.

The location – opposite the Palatine House office building and outside a row of shops – is currently a double yellow lined area, where parking is outlawed.

Stopping for loading purposes is currently permitted, but would no longer be allowed once the bus stop is introduced, because it will be accompanied by a lengthy “clearway” area. That is in order to enable buses to be able to access the facility without having to manoeuvre around other vehicles – and to ensure passengers can get on board and off level with the kerb.

However, the change – which was consulted upon earlier this year – prompted an objection which claimed it would cause “severe problems for the shops, offices and apartments” in the vicinity, because of the impact on loading and unloading.

The objector called on County Hall to consider a shorter clearway or the relocation of the bus stop entirely to outside the former Great Times restaurant elsewhere on Lancaster Road, where a stop was previously positioned. It was claimed this would be “far more convenient for passengers coming from the market”.

However, a report to cabinet members by county council transport officials stated neither suggestion was possible.

“Buses can no longer serve [the Great Times restaurant] location since the redevelopment of Preston Bus station…in 2018. Prior to t[that], buses entered Lancaster Road from Lord Street, ran straight along Lancaster Road and were able to pull into the old stop outside the former…restaurant.

“With the current bus station layout, buses now exit Old Vicarage onto Lancaster Road and are unable to swing out of Old Vicarage and serve the old stop,” the document explained.

The possibility of a shortened clearway was also ruled out, because any vehicles stopping to unload immediately behind it would prevent buses from pulling in flush to the kerb.