Temporary road and traffic control lights on A585 roadworks near Blackpool
Drivers are being advised of the latest changes to the roadworks on the A585 in the Skippool area.
The ongoing work to try to ease traffic flow between Fleetwood and Kirkham will see a few changes from Monday, March 28, which motorists are being advised to make allowances for.
At Lodge Lane, traffic will be running on a temporary new road and temporary traffic control lights will be in place to allow for construction traffic to cross.
In the Skippool Roundabout area, there are ongoing narrow lanes, with one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, one lane closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-
Fylde. Lane closures are in place to allow construction works in the verge.
There are also narrow lanes at Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane, as well as at Skippool Bridge and again at Garstang New Road.
Garstang Road East has temporary lights to allow for construction traffic to cross.