Teenage pedestrian hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car in Skelmersdale
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Skelmersdale.
A Vauxhall Corsa struck a 16-year-old boy on Grimshaw Road at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (November 29).
The boy suffered serious injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers on Friday (December 1) urged anyone who witnessed the collision or caught it on camera to come forward.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0958 of November 29.
Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.