News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Teenage pedestrian hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car in Skelmersdale

A teenage boy was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Skelmersdale.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Vauxhall Corsa struck a 16-year-old boy on Grimshaw Road at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (November 29).

The boy suffered serious injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers on Friday (December 1) urged anyone who witnessed the collision or caught it on camera to come forward.

Most Popular
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in SkelmersdaleA pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Skelmersdale
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Skelmersdale

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0958 of November 29.

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:SkelmersdaleLancashire Police