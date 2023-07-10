News you can trust since 1886
Teenage girl dies after A56 crash involving Mercedes Sprinter van near Hapton

A teenage girl involved in a van crash at the weekend has sadly died in hospital.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 08:31 BST

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes Sprinter van which crashed through a metal barrier and down a steep ravine on the A56 slip road in Hapton, which leads on to the A679 Burnley Road, at around 7pm on Friday (July 7).

The teenager, named by her family as Bonny Rae Barrow, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital and later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital where she sadly died.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries including a number of fractures and was taken to hospital. He has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 15-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes Sprinter van which crashed through a metal barrier and down a steep ravine on the A56 slip road in Hapton, which leads on to the A679 Burnley Road, at around 7pm on Friday (July 7)
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the young girl who has sadly lost her life.

"While we have made an arrest our investigation is ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw the collision itself, or the van beforehand, or who has any footage which could assist in our investigation, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1253 of July 7.

