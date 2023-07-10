The 15-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes Sprinter van which crashed through a metal barrier and down a steep ravine on the A56 slip road in Hapton, which leads on to the A679 Burnley Road, at around 7pm on Friday (July 7).

The teenager, named by her family as Bonny Rae Barrow, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital and later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital where she sadly died.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries including a number of fractures and was taken to hospital. He has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the young girl who has sadly lost her life.

"While we have made an arrest our investigation is ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw the collision itself, or the van beforehand, or who has any footage which could assist in our investigation, to get in touch.”

