Suspected drink-driver arrested after Harley-Davidson rider suffers serious injuries in M65 crash near Blackburn

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision on the M65 near Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:08 BST
A black Ford Kuga car and a Harley-Davidson motorbike collided on the eastbound carriageway near junction 5 at around 8.40pm on Friday (September 8).

The motorbike rider, a man in his 60s, suffered leg and head injuries.

He remained in hospital in a “serious but stable condition in hospital” on Saturday (September 9), police said.

A suspected drink-driver was arrested following a serious crash on the M65 near Blackburn (Credit: Google)A suspected drink-driver was arrested following a serious crash on the M65 near Blackburn (Credit: Google)
A 32 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sgt Dan Gunn, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision on the M65. A man suffered serious injuries and my thoughts are very much with him as he undergoes treatment in hospital.

“It is very important that we speak to people who were travelling on that area of the motorway.

“Any dashcam footage from either the east or west bound carriageways would help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1464 of September 8.

Related topics:Harley-DavidsonBlackburnM65