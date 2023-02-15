A spell of very strong winds is predicted to hit parts of northern England on Friday (February 17), with gusts of up to 70mph expected.

The Met Office subsequently extended a yellow weather warning covering the North East, the North West, Yorkshire and Humber.

It will be in place from 6am until 6pm.

“A period of very strong winds may develop through Friday morning, before slowly easing into Friday evening,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 50-60 mph.

“Gusts as high as 70 mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes.”

National Highways issued a warning to motorists in the north of England to take extra care while out on the roads due to forecast high winds (Credit: Apoorv Ishan)

National Highways also issued a warning to motorists to take extra care while out on the roads due to the high winds.

In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

Luke Hindle, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “With the potential for high winds, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather.

“It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

National Highways uses roadside signs to warn drivers of possible high winds or side winds.

These can be displayed on electronic or fixed roadside signs.

Some locations have windsocks located on the roadside. These show you the direction and severity of the wind.

National Highways also monitor the network for debris and use specialist equipment to remove it as quickly as possible.

Sometimes during severe weather, certain structures may need to be closed to some or all vehicles for safety.

Where possible, signed diversion routes will be in place.

Travelling in strong winds and gales

High winds can blow your vehicle off course or other vehicles into your path.

Some vehicles are affected by high winds more than others.

Vulnerable Vehicles

Certain types of vehicles are more prone to the effects of high winds:

- Motorhomes

- Vans

- Transit vans with modifications

- Vehicles towing trailers or caravans,

- Motorcycles

- Tippers

- Double decker buses

- Articulated HGVs

- Abnormal loads

- Car transporters

- High-sided rigid HGVs

If your vehicle is susceptible to high-wind conditions, consider delaying your journey until weather conditions improve if you can.

When you’re on the road

- Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris blown in by the wind

- Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk.

- Use both hands on the steering wheel to keep good control of your vehicle -gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake

- Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here

- Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

- Watch out for side winds when passing larger high-sided vehicles - keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

Keep to main roads if possible

Minor roads are more likely to be obstructed by fallen branches and debris, so keep to main routes if you can.

The Highway Code

The Highway Code provides more information about driving during windy conditions.

Travel updates

Drivers are advised to follow messages on the overhead signs and listen to radio updates.

