Strand Road is set to reopen today after nearly two months of motoring mayhem

Strand Road in Preston City Centre is finally set to reopen today after nearly a month of traffic chaos.

Workers appeared to be preparing the four way road for reopening yesterday, and today Lancashire County Council confirmed that was the case, although they did not have an exact time.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "Strand Road in Preston will reopen today, Wednesday, 6 April.

"The road was temporarily closed to allow XYZ Rail to undertake some civil work on behalf of Ribble Steam Railway and lay a new track, which included the stretch across Strand Road.

"This work has now been completed and Strand Road can now reopen."

The busy highway was first closed on February 15 between Hartington Road and Fishergate Hill, so that work could begin on replacing the rail tracks which cross it.

During this time, new routes were set up for traffic, so that those approaching the closure along the open half of Strand Road, from Water Lane, were directed up onto the Guild Way flyover towards Penwortham.

The only vehicles able to drive straight on were those wanting to turn left into Hartington Road.

At the opposite end of the roadworks, traffic coming from Lostock Hall or Penwortham were also directed onto Guild Way and then off again to either re-join Strand Road heading north, or take a left into the dock estate.

But after seven weeks, the usually busy road has finally reopened as the former train tracks, branded as dangerous by cyclists, have now been replaced with more bike-friendly rails.

However, traffic disruption still ensues in Fulwood, where Electricity North West’s multi-million pound project to lay underground cables has been underway since February 15 as well.

In total, engineers will spend six months digging up more than three miles of roads including Watling Street Road, Garstang Road and Black Bull Lane to improve power supplies and protect them against blackouts during storms.

Work is also continuing in the city centre to regenerate the Ringway/Friargate area and reconnect the area’s two halves.