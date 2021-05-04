Star Wars fans excited after private luxury jet lands in Blackpool from Barbados with mystery passenger onboard

The privately chartered Challenger 850 landed in Blackpool on Sunday (May 2) after a 9 hour flight from Barbados. Pic by Paul Webster

The Bombardier Global 6000 touched down at Blackpool Airport on Sunday (May 2) following its 9-hour transatlantic flight from the Caribbean.

It has led to a buzz of speculation about the rich and famous person who chartered the expensive flight, with sci-fi fans suggesting it might be related to the Star Wars filming taking place in Cleveleys.

Filming for the new Disney+ series - Star Wars: Andor - got under way just 24 hours earlier on Saturday (May 1), prompting photographers and drone pilots to head to the seafront in a bid to capture the action.

The private jet, which can carry 17 passengers, reportedly costs a whopping £11,000 an hour to rent from luxury charter firm VistaJet.

This means the flight from Barbados to Blackpool potentially cost its passenger a staggering £99,000.

The silver Bombardier Global is one of a fleet of jets operated by VistaJet, which regularly provides luxury private travel to celebrities, heads of state, corporate leaders, and other wealthy individuals.

Who is the mystery passenger? And are they from a galaxy far, far away?

Paul Webster, the aviation photographer who snapped the picture of the jet on the runway at Blackpool, says he has been asked not to reveal the identity of the wealthy passenger.

But he has some bad news for Star Wars fans. He told the Gazette: "He's very wealthy, but has nothing to do with Star Wars."

We tried to tease more details out of Paul, but he remains tight-lipped about the super-wealthy transatlantic traveller.

Blackpool Airport has been approached for comment.