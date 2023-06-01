‘Standstill’ traffic reported on M55 eastbound as motorists warned to plan ahead
Congestion was building on the M55 as rush hour approached on Thursday afternoon, resulting in delays.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:53 BST
Stop-start traffic was reported on the M55 eastbound between junctions 3 and 2 at around 4.30pm on June 1.
No incidents were reported by National Highways, but congestion was building in the area as rush hour approached.
Motorists in the area were experiencing delays of around ten minutes, with speeds reaching around 10mph, according to the AA.
Congestion was also building on the M6 southbound near junction 32 (Broughton).