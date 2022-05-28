Traffic will be disrupted by repair and mainenance work expected to last up to several days as multi-way signals and stop and go boards will be in place.
Drivers will also be impacted by celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee as there will be street parties and vehicle parades taking place across the borough, meaning that some roads will be closed. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and allow more time for their journey.
Below is a full list of the affected roads.
1. Worden Lane, Leyland
Worden Lane, as well as Churchill Way, Hough Lane, Towngate, St Andrew's Way, and Church Road will also be closed by Lancashire County Council next Thursday for a vehicle parade.
King Street, Turpin Green and Hough Lane will be closed for a float parade.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Ratten Lane, Hutton
The council will shut Ratten Lane, Hutton, to drivers next Friday for a Jubilee street party. The closure is from the junction with Liverpool Road to the junction with Fensway from 2 - 6pm.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Dob Lane in Little Hoole
Dob Lane in Little Hoole will be closed from Lynbrook to Banks Cottages for a Jubilee street party next Friday from 2 - 6pm.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Alder Drive, Walton-Le-Dale
Alder Drive, Walton-Le-Dale, will close for a Jubilee street party on Thursday from noon - 10pm. The closure is from Westfield Drive to Hillpark Avenue.
Photo: Google Maps