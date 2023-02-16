News you can trust since 1886
These are all the roadworks starting in South Ribble this week (February 20)

South Ribble roadworks from February 20: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across South Ribble.

By Aimee Seddon
51 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in South Ribble if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

1. Sherdley Road, Lostock Hall

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: REPLACE BOLLARDS AND RESURFACING OF FOOTWAYS UNDERTAKEN BY WILLIAM PYE LTD ON BEHALF OF WALTER CAREFOOT& SONS FOOTWAY SOME CARRIAGEWAY INCURSION When: Feb 20- Feb 24

Photo: Google Maps

2. Hazelwood Close, Leyland

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Gas main replacement When: Feb 20- Mar 9

Photo: Google Maps

3. Beechwood Avenue, Walton-le-Dale

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway When: Feb 20- Feb 28

Photo: Google Maps

4. Werneth Close, Penwortham

What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway When: Feb 20- Feb 28

Photo: Google Maps

