Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across South Ribble.

Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in South Ribble if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

1 . Sherdley Road, Lostock Hall What: Some carriageway incursion Why: REPLACE BOLLARDS AND RESURFACING OF FOOTWAYS UNDERTAKEN BY WILLIAM PYE LTD ON BEHALF OF WALTER CAREFOOT& SONS FOOTWAY SOME CARRIAGEWAY INCURSION When: Feb 20- Feb 24 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Hazelwood Close, Leyland What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Gas main replacement When: Feb 20- Mar 9 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Beechwood Avenue, Walton-le-Dale What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway When: Feb 20- Feb 28 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Werneth Close, Penwortham What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway When: Feb 20- Feb 28 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales