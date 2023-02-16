South Ribble roadworks from February 20: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across South Ribble.
By Aimee Seddon
51 minutes ago
Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in South Ribble if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):
Page 1 of 12