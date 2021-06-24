Some cyclists think they are subject to the ‘pavement code’, not the Highway Code, says minister

Tory frontbencher Lord Wolfson of Tredegar made the dig as he took questions in the House of Lords on traffic offences.

It is illegal for a cyclist to ride their bike on the pavement.

The maximum penalty is £500, but in most cases will be dealt with by an on-the-spot fine of £50, and the law is not always enforced with police advised to exercise discretion.

The Highway Code also states: “You must not cycle on a pavement.”

He said: “We can all think of examples around the world where there is a different culture in the way that road space is used.”

He added: “Of course, one has to remember that everybody who uses the road is subject to the Highway Code.

“That includes both the drivers of juggernauts and, if I may say so, cyclists, who sometimes appear to think that they are subject to the pavement code.”

It follows previous calls in the Lords to protect the public from “hoodlums in lycra”, who ignored red lights and pedestrian crossings and rode on pavements, by requiring cyclists to have licences and insurance.

Safety concerns were also raised with the minister about private e-scooters, which despite their proliferation cannot legally be used in the UK except on private land.

Lord Wolfson said: “As far as e-scooters are concerned, one does not hear them coming. When they come down pavements at fairly quick speeds, they can be extremely dangerous.”

More than 500 e-scooters were seized by police in London last week during “proactive patrols” across all boroughs.