'Severe weather' causing disruption on trains through Lancashire today

Train services between Preston and Carlisle have resumed after being cancelled due to "severe weather" on Saturday - but passengers should still expect delays.

Storm Callum brought heavy rain across Lancashire, Cumbria and Scotland, with rail travel between the areas badly affected yesterday.

Trains are running again today but National Rail said concerns over strong winds meant speed restrictions were in place.

"Please allow for an extended journey time of up to 40 minutes," a spokesman said.

It comes after passengers reported long queues at Preston train station on Saturday night as a result of the cancelled services.

Police warned people to avoid the area as they dealt with the knock-on effects of a landslip at Lambrigg and flooding at Shap, both in Cumbria.

Passengers travelling from Preston heading north had to wait for rail replacement buses, causing queues and heavy congestion in the station.

Storm Callum has also forced the start of fracking in Lancashire to be delayed until Monday but Blackpool's Firework Fiesta went ahead on Saturday night as planned.