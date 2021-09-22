Serious M6 crash shuts Charnock Richard Services

The southbound exit slip road at Charnock Richard Services on the M6 near Chorley has been closed due to a serious crash this morning (Wednesday, September 22). Pic: Google

The crash happened on the southbound exit slip road for the services - between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) - at around 8.20am.

The slip roads from the services to the motorway have been shut in both directions whilst police and paramedics work at the scene.

It means southbound motorists wanting to leave the services must exit onto the northbound carriageway and rejoin the southbound M6 at Leyland (junction 28).

The closure has led to queueing traffic on the northbound carriageway as motorists rejoin the motorway.

A police spokesman said: "We have closed the Charnock Richard services south on the M6 near Chorley due to a serious road traffic collision.

"Please be aware of this when travelling in that area."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance have been approached for further details.

National Highways say the scene of the crash is expected to be cleared by 10am.