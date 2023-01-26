News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Serious crash involving HGV and bus closes road in both directions in Fulwood

A collision involving a bus and a HGV closed a road in both directions in Fulwood.

By Sean Gleaves
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 1:27pm

The crash occurred in Pittman Way between Oliver's Place and Williams Lane at approximately 11.55am on Thursday (January 26).

Pictures from the scene show the collision involved a bus which had been struck by a HGV, leaving a number of its side windows smashed.

Hide Ad

The left-hand side of the HGV was also damaged in the crash.

Most Popular
Read More
Kirkham woman caught three times over drink-drive limit after police notice her ...

An eyewitness reported seeing a number of passengers who were on the bus being taken to hospital as a precaution.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision, meaning they would not release any further details.

Preston Bus confirmed services 23 and 49 had been temporarily diverted away from the scene.

Hide Ad
A collision involving a bus and a HGV closed Pittman Way in both directions in Fulwood

“Sorry for any disruption this may cause to your journey with us today,” a spokesman said.

Hide Ad

Traffic was coping well in the area following the road closure, according to the AA.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Hide Ad
The road was closed in both directions following the smash
HGVLancashire PoliceFulwoodTraffic