The crash occurred in Pittman Way between Oliver's Place and Williams Lane at approximately 11.55am on Thursday (January 26).

Pictures from the scene show the collision involved a bus which had been struck by a HGV, leaving a number of its side windows smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-hand side of the HGV was also damaged in the crash.

An eyewitness reported seeing a number of passengers who were on the bus being taken to hospital as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed it was a “minor injury” collision, meaning they would not release any further details.

Preston Bus confirmed services 23 and 49 had been temporarily diverted away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collision involving a bus and a HGV closed Pittman Way in both directions in Fulwood

“Sorry for any disruption this may cause to your journey with us today,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic was coping well in the area following the road closure, according to the AA.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad