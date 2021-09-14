'Serious crash' closes M6 northbound near junction 21

All traffic on the northbound carriageway was temporarily stopped between junctions 21 (Woolston Interchange) and 21a (Croft Interchange) at around 11.40am today (September 14).

Two lanes were reopened past the scene at approximately 12.10pm.

Two lanes remained closed while emergency services responded to the incident, with the carriageway fully reopening at around 1.25pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Incident concluded. All lanes are now open and running," a spokesman for National Highways said.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the M6 northbound following a "serious crash". (Credit: National Highways)

Traffic was building in the area following the crash. (Credit: AA)