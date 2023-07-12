Riverside, which runs adjacent to the Ribble, is shut to vehicular traffic during ongoing work to improve flood defences in the Broadgate area.

Signs order cyclists to dismount if they wish to use the cordoned-off stretch and push their bikes along the footpath until they reach the point where the road reopens. Alternatively, riders can follow a diversion route along the Guild Wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lancashire Police have received multiple reports of cyclists instead riding along Riverside’s pavement at what the ward councillor for the area describes as “breakneck speed” - resulting either in collisions or near misses.

Cllr Carol Henshaw (second left) fears a serious accident will result from cyclists ignoring warning signs on Riverside

Carol Henshaw, who represents the City Centre ward on Preston City Council, says there is often not enough time “for people to get out of their way”.

“Residents are concerned for the safety of the more vulnerable in the community - young children or older residents with poor mobility [who] are at risk of getting hurt.

“It is only a small section of pathway and it is very narrow. We are urging cyclists to be respectful of other users and to dismount for the short section,” Coun Henshaw added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police, along with staff from the Environment Agency and its contractor VolkerStevin, were out on Riverside on Wednesday to speak to cyclists and highlight the need to dismount or to use the alternative route.

Increased police community support officer patrols are now planned in the area and anybody caught breaching the regulations could be issued with a fixed penalty notice. Riding bikes on footpaths is banned under legislation dating back almost 200 years.

Coun Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for environment and community safety at Preston City Council, said that public safety “is a priority”.

“The pavements along Riverside are too narrow for cyclists and there have been a couple of accidents, which is not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will only take a dismounted cyclist a couple of minutes to walk from Miller Park to Penwortham Old Bridge, where they can start cycling again. If a cyclist doesn’t want to dismount, then they can use the diversion route along South Meadow Lane and through Andy’s Bee Meadow.”

Peter Miles, the Environment Agency’s area flood and coastal risk manager, added:

“The road closure along Riverside is essential while we construct the new flood defences. We value the support from local residents and councillors while we work in the area, and we share their concerns about this issue.