Rush-hour drivers experiencing 'standstill’ traffic on M55 eastbound near Preston
Congestion was building on the M55 as rush hour approached on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in long delays.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST
Stop-start traffic was reported on the M55 eastbound near junction 1 (Broughton) at around 5pm on Wednesday (June 28)
Congestion was backing up to the new junction 2 near Higher Bartle, resulting in delays of around 20 minutes.
No incidents were reported by National Highways, but congestion was building in the area as rush hour approached.
Traffic was also building on the M6 southbound between junction 32 and 31 (Samlesbury).