Rush-hour drivers experiencing 30-minute delays on M6 and M55 following crash near Preston
Two lanes were closed following a collision on the M6 near Preston, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST
The crash was reported on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 5pm on Friday (June 30).
Two out of three lanes were closed following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.
National Highways warned delays of around 30 minutes were building in the area as a result of the closure.
Congestion was also building on the northbound carriageway and the M55.