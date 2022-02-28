Rush hour delays due to roadworks on A59 between Tarleton and Much Hoole
There is miles of queueing traffic on the A59 between Tarleton and Much Hoole this morning (Monday, February 28).
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:35 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:56 am
Traffic is moving very slowly both ways due to roadworks and temporary traffic lights between Coe Lane and Carr House Lane.
In Tarleton, Hesketh Lane and Church Road are both jammed due to traffic waiting to exit Coe Lane onto Liverpool Road.
There is currently around 2 miles of congestion on the A59 from Coe Lane to Carr House Lane.