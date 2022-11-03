Road traffic collision partially blocks Penwortham Flyover resulting in heavy traffic
A major road between Preston and Penwortham was closed by police following a crash.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 6:58pm
The outbound side of the A59 Penwortham Flyover was closed between Fishergate and Slade Street following a crash at approximately 5.40pm on Thursday (November 3).
Lancashire Police said this was due to a road traffic collision – which reportedly involved a motorcyclist.
“It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed for,” a spokesman for the force added.
“Please make alternative routes for travelling during this time.”