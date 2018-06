A road near Leyland has been partially blocked following a two car accident, say police.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays after two cars collided on Leyland Way near Leyland at around 8.15am on Monday June 4.

The accident is believed to have happened at the traffic lights where it meets with the M6 slip road.

Traffic is said to be slow in both directions at junction 28 of the M6.

Police say nobody was injured in the incident.