And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

- M61, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 southbound, junction 9 to 8 lane closure and slip road closures due to horticultural works.

Drivers in and around Chorley will have 12 road closures to watch out for this week (Credit: David Davies/ PA)

- M58, from 9pm June 19 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 to junction 29 - lane closure for communications.

- M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

- M6, from 9pm August 21 to 6pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works.

- M61, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

- M61, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

- M6, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

- M61, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

- M61, from 9pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to 8 - lane closure for horticulture.

- M61, from 9pm August 24 to 5am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

- M61, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

- M61, from 9pm August 30 to 5am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 southbound, junction 5 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.