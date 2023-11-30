Road closure on A56 Northbound between Rising Bridge and junction eight near Hapton of the M65 due to collision
A major road has been closed this morning due to an accident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision happened on the A56 Northbound between Rising Bridge and junction eight, near Hapton, of the M65. The road has been closed in its entirety between these locations and motorists are asked plan an alternative routes.
The A56 was closed overnight between junction eight of the motorway and the A680 at Rising Bridge, due to flooding causing by a road pipe. An accident on the bypass yesterday morning, caused by ice, also brought traffic to a standstill.