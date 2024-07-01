Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Repairs to a major road into Burnley, that collapsed after a water main burst in the early hours of the morning last Thursday, are expected to be completed this week.

Brunshaw Road was closed off to traffic after the incident and has remained closed while United Utilities work to repair the damage.

The pressure of the water burst, which happened at around 4-45am, caused a deep ‘sink hole’ chasm in the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Repairs to a major road into Burnley Brunshaw Road, that collapsed after a water main burst in the early hours of the morning last Thursday, is expected to be completed this week

A United Utilities spokesman said today: “ Repairs are ongoing on Brunshaw Road under a road closure permit which expires on Wednesday (July 3rd). Unless there are further issues, it is expected that the work should be completed on or before this date. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”