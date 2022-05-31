The Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend takes place from June 2-5, and during this time, many roads in the city will be shut to allow for celebrations.
Although most of the closures only take place on one day, they range from lasting 4 hours to 16 hours, and some even run across a couple of days.
Below is a full list of the affected roads and how long the closures are scheduled to last.
1. Theatre Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of duct x20m in fw
When: 30/05/2022 - 01/06/2022
2. Aldfield Avenue, Preston
What: Road Closure
Why: Queens jubilee - full length of alderfield between 10 am to 6pm
When: 02/06/2022 - 02/06/2022
3. Ashford Road, Preston
What: Road Closure
Why: Queens jubilee - jn formby place to jun heywood road 1pm to 9pm
When: 05/06/2022 - 05/06/2022
4. Beacon Avenue, Fulwood
What: Road Closure
Why: Queens Jubilee 1400 to 2200 hours
When: 03/06/2022 - 05/06/2022
