Police shut Fylde Road near the railway bridge after a single-vehicle crash at the junction with Ashton Street at 7.40pm.

Fire crews were called to the scene to rescue the casualty who was trapped inside the car wreck.

Firefighters were able to free the woman by spreading open the car using hydraulic rescue tools.

Police shut Fylde Road near the railway bridge after a single-vehicle crash at the junction with Ashton Street at 7.40pm last night (Monday, December 20). Pic: Google

She was put into the care of paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but North West Ambulance Service said her injuries were "not serious".

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Penwortham and Longridge were called to a road traffic collision on Ashton Street, Preston.

"Firefighters used spreaders to release one person trapped in a vehicle and they were later taken to hospital by paramedics."

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

