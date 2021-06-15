Preston Western Distributor: Pictures show swift progress of new £200m road linking A583 to M55
Swift progress is being made on a major new road that will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.
The Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR), scheduled to open early in 2023, is a £200m road scheme and the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.
It will link the A583 and the M55 motorway and will involve the construction a new motorway junction, four new bridges and three underpasses.
The scheme also includes two new roads connecting to new and existing housing areas in North West Preston and Cottam. Lancashire County Council says the new East-West Link Road and Cottam Link Road will provide "convenient access" to the Preston Western Distributor, avoiding already congested local routes.
These are the latest pictures of the PWDR as construction continues and significant milestones are reached...
