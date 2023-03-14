Preston traffic updates after three-car crash on Longton Bypass
Three cars have crashed on the Longton Bypass causing delays for those travelling towards Preston this morning (Tuesday, March 14).
The crash happened at 7.30am on the A59 roundabout in Little Hoole, next to the Ego at The Fox Cub restaurant, and is affecting traffic towards Longton, Penwortham and Preston.
Emergency services are at the scene and the roundabout remains partially blocked with traffic queued back to San Marco restaurant.
“It’s a three vehicle collision which came in at 7.30am. The road is currently blocked,” A police spokesman told the Post.
The force added that no injuries were reported, describing the crash as ‘damage only’.