The crash happened at 7.30am on the A59 roundabout in Little Hoole, next to the Ego at The Fox Cub restaurant, and is affecting traffic towards Longton, Penwortham and Preston.

Emergency services are at the scene and the roundabout remains partially blocked with traffic queued back to San Marco restaurant.

“It’s a three vehicle collision which came in at 7.30am. The road is currently blocked,” A police spokesman told the Post.

The roundabout in Liverpool Road (A59), Little Hoole is blocked after a crash involving three cars this morning (Tuesday, March 14)