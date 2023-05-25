Preston traffic news: crash on Blackpool Road is causing disruption to drivers
There has been a crash on Blackpool Road in Newton with Scales, Preston this morning (Thursday, May 24), causing disruption to drivers.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th May 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:12 BST
Taking to Facebook at 9:51am, Preston Police wrote: “Good Morning, we are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Blackpool Road Newton. The road remains open at this time however there is disruption on the A583. Please follow the instructions of officers at scene. Thank you for your patience.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told the Post that it is a minor injury collision.