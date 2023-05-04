Preston to Manchester trains delayed due to broken down train at Manchester Piccadilly
There are long delays for those catching trains out of Preston this morning (Thursday, May 4).
Services out of Preston are delayed – and some cancelled – due to a broken down freight train near Manchester Piccadilly.
At Preston, hundreds of passengers are stranded with trains waiting to depart and crews advising that some services could be cancelled.
All lines are now open but there is severe congestion on routes into and out of the Manchester area.
National Rail says services between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport might be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, with disruption expected until around 11.45am.