Preston to Manchester trains delayed due to broken down train at Manchester Piccadilly

There are long delays for those catching trains out of Preston this morning (Thursday, May 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th May 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:39 BST

Services out of Preston are delayed – and some cancelled – due to a broken down freight train near Manchester Piccadilly.

At Preston, hundreds of passengers are stranded with trains waiting to depart and crews advising that some services could be cancelled.

All lines are now open but there is severe congestion on routes into and out of the Manchester area.

Services out of Preston are delayed – and some cancelled – due to a broken down freight train near Manchester Piccadilly
National Rail says services between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport might be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, with disruption expected until around 11.45am.

