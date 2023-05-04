Services out of Preston are delayed – and some cancelled – due to a broken down freight train near Manchester Piccadilly.

At Preston, hundreds of passengers are stranded with trains waiting to depart and crews advising that some services could be cancelled.

All lines are now open but there is severe congestion on routes into and out of the Manchester area.

