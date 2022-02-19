Preston station reopened but delays of up to 20 minutes on journeys
Preston train station is back open again, after it was closed earlier in the day due to roof damage caused by Storm Eunice.
Northern Rail had anticipated the station being closed until 4pm today and advised travellers not to plan journey to or through the station before that.
However, in an update the company advised that the services had resumed, albeit it with delays.
Northern stated: "Following severe weather earlier at Preston, trains are now able to call at Preston Station.
"Services travelling through the station are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes and some services may be amended as a result."
Travellers were urged ton check online for latest updates of services.
Visit: https://www.journeycheck.com/northern/