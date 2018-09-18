Preston school closed after 'serious' collision nearby

A school has been forced to close for the day after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in the road outside.

Parents of pupils at Blessed Sacrament RC Primary have been advised to keep their children at home as emergency services deal with the incident which happened before the school opened this morning.

Blessed Sacrament RC Primary School in Farringdon Lane

The collision is believed to have been between a male pedestrian and a vehicle near to the school gates in Farringdon Lane, Ribbleton.

A police spokesperson said: "It is a serious collision right by the school gates and the school has had to be closed as we deal with it. We are advised it will be closed all today.

"At present we cannot give many details, other than the pedestrian is an adult male."

A spokesman at Blessed Sacrament added: "We don't know what has happened other than there has been an accident and we are telling parents the school is closed today."