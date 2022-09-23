Lasting from just one day to one month, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Back of Wolseley Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Permanent reinstatement: Interim to permanent reinstatement at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig. When: Sept 26-28

2. Brixton Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365 When: Sept 27-29

3. Carlisle Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate, install electric main, backfill and reinstate When: Sept 26-Oct 7

4. Coniston Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Sept 26-Sept 28