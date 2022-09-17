Lasting from just one day to three weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Back of Wolseley Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Permanent reinstatement; Interim to permanent reinstatement at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig. When: Sep 20-22 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Black Bull Lane, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: Disconnection or alteration of supply; ALTER AND RELAY GAS SERVICE 20M OF WHICH 2M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY When: Sep 20-22 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Dalby Close, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate Infrastructure - Under Ground/ Ariel and install new Fibre Optic Cable Duct for Fibre To The Premises project. Installation of Fibre When: Sep 20-Oct 3 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Egerton Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bay in the footway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Sep 19-Sep 23 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales