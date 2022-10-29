Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Roadworks round up These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (Oct 31) Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Noor Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] Blockage clearance in telecoms utility network When: Nov 1- Nov 1 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Basil Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 31- Nov 2 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Brixton Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365 When: Nov 2- Nov 4 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales