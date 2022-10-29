News you can trust since 1886
Preston roadworks from October 31: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Roadworks round up

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (Oct 31)

2. Noor Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] Blockage clearance in telecoms utility network When: Nov 1- Nov 1

3. Basil Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 31- Nov 2

4. Brixton Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365 When: Nov 2- Nov 4

