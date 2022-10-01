Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

Ashleigh Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 3-5

Blackpool Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bays with approximately 70m of track in footway, carriageway and verge to install and joint cable for new mains supply When: Oct 4-13

Blackpool Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; DEMOLISH EXISTING FOOTWAY CHAUNBER AND SLEW APPROX 80M OF EXISTING DUCT IN THE FOOTWAY/CARRIAGWAY When: Oct 3-7

Cemetery Road, Preston What: Give and take Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; shortsdided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Oct 3-7