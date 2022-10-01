News you can trust since 1886
These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (Oct 3)

Preston roadworks from October 3: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:55 am

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Ashleigh Street, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Oct 3-5

2. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bays with approximately 70m of track in footway, carriageway and verge to install and joint cable for new mains supply When: Oct 4-13

3. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; DEMOLISH EXISTING FOOTWAY CHAUNBER AND SLEW APPROX 80M OF EXISTING DUCT IN THE FOOTWAY/CARRIAGWAY When: Oct 3-7

4. Cemetery Road, Preston

What: Give and take Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; shortsdided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Oct 3-7

