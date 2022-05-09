Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Andrew Street, Preston What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, to clear x 1 blockage When: 09/05/2022 - 11/05/2022

2. Back of Symonds Road, Preston What: Road Closure Why: utility repair and maintenance works, disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection to the 90mm main When: 10/05/2022 - 12/05/2022

3. Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh What: Multi-way signals Why: Highway drain diversion for Applethwaite development on Cumeragh Lane. Multiway lights to be manned between 0700 to 0930 and 1500 to 1900 When: 09/05/2022 - 20/05/2022

4. Garstang Road, Preston (pedestrian crossing outside West Lodge) What: Multi-way signals Why: Slot cutting required to repair vehicle detection loops When: 10/05/2022 - 10/05/2022