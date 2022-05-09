Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.
1. Andrew Street, Preston
What: give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, to clear x 1 blockage
When: 09/05/2022 - 11/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
2. Back of Symonds Road, Preston
What: Road Closure
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection to the 90mm main
When: 10/05/2022 - 12/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
3. Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Highway drain diversion for Applethwaite development on Cumeragh Lane. Multiway lights to be manned between 0700 to 0930 and 1500 to 1900
When: 09/05/2022 - 20/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
4. Garstang Road, Preston (pedestrian crossing outside West Lodge)
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Slot cutting required to repair vehicle detection loops
When: 10/05/2022 - 10/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps