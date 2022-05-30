Lasting from just one day to one month, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Cuddy Hill, Preston, outside The Orchard What: Road Closure Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate jointbay in carriageway/verge to install and joint cable for new connection to property When: 30/05/2022 - 01/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps

2. Gaythorne Avenue, Preston What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, to clear x 4 blockages box to box When: 30/05/2022 - 01/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps

3. Sandy Lane, Woodplumpton What: Two-way signals Why: utility repair and maintenance works, to lay and connect multi utility service connections to newly laid main When: 30/05/2022 - 10/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps

4. St Barnabas Place, Preston What: Give and take Why: new service connection, lay 4m new gas service of which 2m will be in public to main located in footway When: 30/05/2022 - 01/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps