Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.
1. Coniston Road, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate jointbay in footway to install and joint cable for new connection to ev charger
When: 25/05/2022 - 01/06/2022
Photo: Google Maps
2. Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate and connect the poc for the new housing development
When: 25/05/2022 - 27/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
3. Eldon Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: new service connection, lay 4m new gas service of which 4m will be in public to main located in footway
When: 26/05/2022 - 30/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps
4. Heathfield Drive, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: utility asset works, ribbleton 955623 - overlay - lay approx 5m of duct 54/56 in footway and verge to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: 23/05/2022 - 25/05/2022
Photo: Google Maps