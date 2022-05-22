Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Coniston Road, Preston What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate jointbay in footway to install and joint cable for new connection to ev charger When: 25/05/2022 - 01/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Cumeragh Lane, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate and connect the poc for the new housing development When: 25/05/2022 - 27/05/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Eldon Street, Preston What: Give and take Why: new service connection, lay 4m new gas service of which 4m will be in public to main located in footway When: 26/05/2022 - 30/05/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Heathfield Drive, Preston What: Give and take Why: utility asset works, ribbleton 955623 - overlay - lay approx 5m of duct 54/56 in footway and verge to link existing bt boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: 23/05/2022 - 25/05/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales