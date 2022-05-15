These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (May 16)

Preston roadworks from May 16: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:55 am

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Ashley Lane, Goosnargh

What: Road Closure Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate joint bay with track in carriageway to install cable for new supply When: 16/05/2022 - 20/05/2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Road, Preston from Ribbleton Avenue To Garstang Road

What: Road Closure Why: Surface dressing patching, operating hours 19:00-06:00 to minimise disruption When: 18/05/2022 - 20/05/2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Duchy Avenue, Fulwood

What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, short sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: 20/05/2022 - 24/05/2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Durton Lane, Broughton from James Towers Way To Mericourt Road

What: Road Closure Why: Asphalt preservation works. Full scheme incorporates the full length of james towers way and immediate approaches. Work to be completed overnight, 20:00-06:00. When: 16/05/2022 - 20/05/2022

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PrestonMotorists
Next Page
Page 1 of 5