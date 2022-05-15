Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh What: Road Closure Why: utility repair and maintenance works, excavate joint bay with track in carriageway to install cable for new supply When: 16/05/2022 - 20/05/2022

Blackpool Road, Preston from Ribbleton Avenue To Garstang Road What: Road Closure Why: Surface dressing patching, operating hours 19:00-06:00 to minimise disruption When: 18/05/2022 - 20/05/2022

Duchy Avenue, Fulwood What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, short sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: 20/05/2022 - 24/05/2022

Durton Lane, Broughton from James Towers Way To Mericourt Road What: Road Closure Why: Asphalt preservation works. Full scheme incorporates the full length of james towers way and immediate approaches. Work to be completed overnight, 20:00-06:00. When: 16/05/2022 - 20/05/2022