Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)

Broadfield, Broughton What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: Mar 6- Mar 8

Croftgate, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Mar 6- Mar 8

Lyndhurst Drive, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Mar 6- Mar 8