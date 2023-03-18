Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week:

Foregate, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Install - 27m of BT duct in fw to facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super fast broadband in the area. When: Mar 20- Mar 26

Hoghton View, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair chamber When: Mar 20- Mar 22

Bleasdale Road, Preston What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by North West Multi Utilities to INSTALLATION OF ELECTRIC SERVICE TO NEW PROPERTY F/W and C/W Stop and Go boards When: Mar 20- Mar 27