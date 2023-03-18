News you can trust since 1886
Preston roadworks from March 20: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week:

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (March 20)

1. Photo Neil Cross; Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (March 20)

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Install - 27m of BT duct in fw to facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super fast broadband in the area. When: Mar 20- Mar 26

2. Foregate, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility asset works] Install - 27m of BT duct in fw to facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super fast broadband in the area. When: Mar 20- Mar 26 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair chamber When: Mar 20- Mar 22

3. Hoghton View, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair chamber When: Mar 20- Mar 22 Photo: Google Maps

What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by North West Multi Utilities to INSTALLATION OF ELECTRIC SERVICE TO NEW PROPERTY F/W and C/W Stop and Go boards When: Mar 20- Mar 27

4. Bleasdale Road, Preston

What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by North West Multi Utilities to INSTALLATION OF ELECTRIC SERVICE TO NEW PROPERTY F/W and C/W Stop and Go boards When: Mar 20- Mar 27 Photo: Google Maps

