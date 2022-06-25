These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (June 27)

Preston roadworks from June 27: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 4:55 am

Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

Undefined: readMore

1. Alder Road

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: June 29 - July 1

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Burwood Drive

What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] installation of duct X183M in FW/CW 1x8M ROAD CROSSING 1x CABINET When: June 27 - July 5

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Cadley Causeway

What: No carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL EXTERNAL WATER METER AND BOUNDARY BOX AT DEPTH OF UNDER 1.5 METERS WITH MINIMUM DIG When: June 27 - June 29

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Cambridge Walk

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bay in the footway to disconnect supply When: June 29 - July 6

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PrestonMotorists
Next Page
Page 1 of 10