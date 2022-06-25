Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Alder Road What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: June 29 - July 1

2. Burwood Drive What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] installation of duct X183M in FW/CW 1x8M ROAD CROSSING 1x CABINET When: June 27 - July 5

3. Cadley Causeway What: No carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL EXTERNAL WATER METER AND BOUNDARY BOX AT DEPTH OF UNDER 1.5 METERS WITH MINIMUM DIG When: June 27 - June 29

4. Cambridge Walk What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate joint bay in the footway to disconnect supply When: June 29 - July 6