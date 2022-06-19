These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (June 13)

Preston roadworks from June 20: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 9:49 am

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and numerous carriage incursions to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Albert Terrace

What: some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; install new tee in the footway for a new customer connection When: Jun 21- June 23

2. Ashbourne Crescent

What: some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: June 22- June 24

3. Bartle Lane

What: some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate to standard depth open cut in carriageway to repair underground low voltage mains / service cable fault to restore loss of supply, followed by reinstatement. required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: June 22- July 1

4. Basil Street

What: some carriageway incursion Why: Remedial works; Excavate footway to rectify failed reinstatement- NNO23383 When: June 20- June 22

