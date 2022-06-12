Lasting from just one day to two months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.
1. Blackpool Road, Preston between Garstang Road and Ribbleton Avenue
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining.will require 4 days on site during 28 day permit window. Working dates may change due to weather dependant nature of process. Access maintained during peak hours.
When: 16/06/2022 - 14/07/2022
2. Chaucer Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole
When: 14/06/2022 - 15/06/2022
3. Deepdale Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: utility repair and maintenance works, gang to replace manhole frame and cover in carriageway with permanent reinstatement
When: 14/06/2022 - 14/06/2022
4. Durton Lane, Broughton
What: Two-way signals
Why: highway repair and maintenance works, topographical level survey to establish headroom /clearance to d'urton lane beneath the m55 bridge.
When: 13/06/2022 - 14/06/2022
