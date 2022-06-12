Lasting from just one day to two months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

Undefined: readMore

1. Blackpool Road, Preston between Garstang Road and Ribbleton Avenue What: Stop / Go boards Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining.will require 4 days on site during 28 day permit window. Working dates may change due to weather dependant nature of process. Access maintained during peak hours. When: 16/06/2022 - 14/07/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Chaucer Street, Preston What: Give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 14/06/2022 - 15/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Deepdale Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: utility repair and maintenance works, gang to replace manhole frame and cover in carriageway with permanent reinstatement When: 14/06/2022 - 14/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Durton Lane, Broughton What: Two-way signals Why: highway repair and maintenance works, topographical level survey to establish headroom /clearance to d'urton lane beneath the m55 bridge. When: 13/06/2022 - 14/06/2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales