Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to a week, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week:

BASIL STREET, PRESTON

What: Road closure

Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure and no parking cones required to provide safe access for engineers to replace an Openreach telegraph pole located in the tarmac footway at coordinates 355220,430649

When: Jan 30- Jan 30

BROWNING ROAD, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection

When: Jan 30- Feb 3

WOODPLUMPTON ROAD, PRESTON

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for s/side connection

When: Jan 30- Feb 3

WATLING STREET ROAD, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection

When: Jan 30- Feb 3

BEACON DRIVE, GOOSNARGH

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: Jan 30- Feb 7

CHURCHGATE, GOOSNARGH

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: Jan 30- Feb 7

NORTHGATE, GOOSNARGH

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: Jan 30- Feb 7

HALFPENNY LANE, GOOSNARGH

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chambers in the carriageway

When: Jan 30- Feb 1

HENRY LITTLER WAY, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1033395 - To build 3xnew joint box and lay approx 162m of Duct 54/56 in footway

When: Jan 30- Feb 3

BACK KINGFISHER STREET NOS 25 TO 41, PRESTON

What: Road closure

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] shortsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection

When: Jan 31- Feb 2

WYCHNOR, FULWOOD

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install 1 x long 25mm water connection to the 150mm main

When: Jan 31- Feb 6

BRIXTON ROAD, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365

When: Jan 31- Feb 2

SHAROE MOUNT AVENUE, FULWOOD

What: Priority working

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER REPLACEMENT IN THE CARRIAGEWAY BY MINIMUM DIG FOLLOWED BY A PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT

When: Feb 1- Feb 1

QUEENS ROAD, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] disconnection

When: Feb 2- Feb 6

LEWTH LANE, CATFORTH

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] 2 WAY LIGHTS ARE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO ACCESS THE NETWROK TO CARRY OUT POLE TEST

When: Feb 2- Feb 2

NAVIGATION WAY, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 1035424 - Overlay - Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

When: Feb 3- Feb 7

DURTON LANE, BROUGHTON

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1026580 - To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in footway and 4m in carriageway.

When: Feb 3- Feb 7

PRIMROSE LANE, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection

When: Feb 3- Feb 7

CHAIN CAUL WAY, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 1009236 - Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in footway

When: Feb 3- Feb 7

