Preston roadworks from January 30: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
Lasting from just one day to a week, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week:
BASIL STREET, PRESTON
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure and no parking cones required to provide safe access for engineers to replace an Openreach telegraph pole located in the tarmac footway at coordinates 355220,430649
When: Jan 30- Jan 30
BROWNING ROAD, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection
When: Jan 30- Feb 3
WOODPLUMPTON ROAD, PRESTON
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for s/side connection
When: Jan 30- Feb 3
WATLING STREET ROAD, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection
When: Jan 30- Feb 3
BEACON DRIVE, GOOSNARGH
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: Jan 30- Feb 7
CHURCHGATE, GOOSNARGH
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: Jan 30- Feb 7
NORTHGATE, GOOSNARGH
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: Jan 30- Feb 7
HALFPENNY LANE, GOOSNARGH
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chambers in the carriageway
When: Jan 30- Feb 1
HENRY LITTLER WAY, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1033395 - To build 3xnew joint box and lay approx 162m of Duct 54/56 in footway
When: Jan 30- Feb 3
BACK KINGFISHER STREET NOS 25 TO 41, PRESTON
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] shortsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection
When: Jan 31- Feb 2
WYCHNOR, FULWOOD
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install 1 x long 25mm water connection to the 150mm main
When: Jan 31- Feb 6
BRIXTON ROAD, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365
When: Jan 31- Feb 2
SHAROE MOUNT AVENUE, FULWOOD
What: Priority working
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER REPLACEMENT IN THE CARRIAGEWAY BY MINIMUM DIG FOLLOWED BY A PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT
When: Feb 1- Feb 1
QUEENS ROAD, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] disconnection
When: Feb 2- Feb 6
LEWTH LANE, CATFORTH
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] 2 WAY LIGHTS ARE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO ACCESS THE NETWROK TO CARRY OUT POLE TEST
When: Feb 2- Feb 2
NAVIGATION WAY, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 1035424 - Overlay - Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: Feb 3- Feb 7
DURTON LANE, BROUGHTON
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1026580 - To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in footway and 4m in carriageway.
When: Feb 3- Feb 7
PRIMROSE LANE, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection
When: Feb 3- Feb 7
CHAIN CAUL WAY, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 1009236 - Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in footway
When: Feb 3- Feb 7