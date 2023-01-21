Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
Lasting between one day and ten days, the projects include temporary traffic lights and carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)
1. Roadworks round up
These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (January 23)
2. Poulton Street, Preston
What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RENEW AND LOWER A FRAME AND COVER When: Jan 23-Jan 25
3. Victoria Road, Fulwood
What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Jan 23-Jan 23
4. Pittman Way, Fulwood
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Carrying out upgrade works on the existing telecoms site. We will be replacing an existing cabinet and an existing pole with upgrade versions. We will be excavating on the verge and will require a HIAB on site for the installation and removal. 2 Way Lights will be on site 24/7 due to materials, plant, equipment and spoil on site. When: Jan 23- Jan 31
